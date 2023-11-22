Kaizer Chiefs Eye Walter Musona

Walter Musona has been linked with a return to South Africa as giants Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly expressed interest in signing the forward.

Musona is currently in the books of former Castle Lager Premiership champions FC Platinum.

According to Soccer Laduma, Chiefs scouts have started following the former Polokwane City winger.

“It’s true Kaizer Chiefs have have shown interest in Walter (Musona). What I am not sure of is when they want to have a look at him,” a source told the publication.

“Is it going to be during the AFCON break or even before that since the season in Zimbabwe is coming to an end? But there have been Chiefs representatives or scouts who have made it clear that they want the striker.”

Another source quoted by the website added: “Walter (Musona) is their (Chiefs) immediate target. But I am not sure when he is expected in South Africa. That could be in the next transfer window or or as soon as possible because of the ending season in Zimbabwe.”

