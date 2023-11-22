More charges for Harare businessman Michael Smith

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Embattled Harare businessman, Michael Smith, is now facing 40 charges for defrauding a fellow shareholder and co-director in MA Auto Spares.

Smith was initially brought before the Courts in February this year on allegations of defrauding Michael Asher, of nearly US$22k and R124 000.

State prosecutor alleges that it has discovered more evidence against Smith who is now facing and two counts of theft charges.

Asher accuses Smith of committing the crimes during the Covid-19 era when travel restrictions were imposed.

State Prosecuting, Anesu Chirenje alleges that Smith failed to disclose to Asher that their company was paying its South African suppliers through a third party named Many Procurement (Pvt) Ltd.

Smith grossly misrepresented that a number of company resources including vehicles, tents and chairs were his before exposing them and converting the money into his own personal use.

Due to the misrepresentation, MA Auto Supplies, discovered suffered prejudice in excess of R100 000.

Early this year, Smith allegedly imported two tents using MA Auto Supplies resources and sold them to a Ms Horsley for US$1 800.

Smith allegedly used the same modus operandi to import a station wagon rear bumper and RHS carrier and the customer paid R24 259,83 directly into Mant Procurement’s FNB account.

It alleged that Smith also sold the company’s Toyota Land Cruiser to his son Trevor for US$7 500 but only received US$2 000 and allowed him to assume ownership before full payment was made.

In so doing, Smith prejudiced MA Auto Spares of US$5 500.

In November 2020, Smith also failed to account for a US$10 000 loan advanced to the company.

Asher also claims that Smith undertook several business transactions which involved the repair and service of vehicles which he failed to disclose to Asher thereby corruptly concealing his actions.

Smith, is currently out on $100 000 bail has remanded to November 24 for trial continuation.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...