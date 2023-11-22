ZimEye
Corruption at Karoi Town CouncilPaul Mangwana (video) involved. Dear Editor. Karoi town council is being used as front by bogus surveyors to rob residents.Claudia residents have been paying rates to KTC but no services are rendered. They bought the stands @ $2 per square… pic.twitter.com/BQ0ogqg0oi— ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 21, 2023
