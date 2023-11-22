Tshabangu Caught Red Handed With Mwonzora’s Constitution Saying It’s CCC

By Farai D Hove | COMMENT| In the hushed courtroom, Mr. Sengezo Tshabangu’s confident demeanor quickly crumbled as he realized he had inadvertently submitted the wrong document. The air thickened with tension as the glaring mistake became apparent. The MDC party constitution, not the expected CCC document, was scattered with references to the wrong political entity.

Tshbangu’s constitution copy

As the opposing legal team seized on this error, Mr. Tshabangu’s face turned several shades redder. The judge raised an eyebrow, signaling a pause in the proceedings. Mr. Tshabangu stammered, attempting to explain the mix-up, but the damage was done. The CCC party wasted no time, swiftly condemning him in a scathing statement for what they deemed a fraudulent act.

The condemnation from the CCC party echoed in legal circles, emphasizing the severity of the situation. Accusations of tampering with another party’s constitution for malicious intent hung heavy in the courtroom. Mr. Tshabangu found himself not only battling a legal dispute but also grappling with the shadow of a serious accusation that threatened to tarnish his reputation.

