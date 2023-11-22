Mavaza: Unpacking Recalls of Office Bearers

By Dr. Masimba Mavaza | Recall is a system which allows voters to remove an elected representative between elections by signing a petition. A recall election (also called a recall referendum, recall petition or representative recall) is a procedure by which, in certain polities, voters can remove an elected official from office through a referendum before that official’s term of office has ended.The politics and legalities of a parliamentary recall in Zimbabwe is governed by the law.

‘Recall clause is bound to continuously breed confusion, bitterness and chaos but it remains the law.

Zimbabwean law provides that Political parties can recall a member from Parliament at a whim. There is not much procedure needed except a letter. The law allows Member of Parliament and councillors to be recalled by his party. The party recalling does not need to prove the reasons for recalling.

In the United Kingdom A recall procedure for MPs was introduced in 2015 in response to the MPs’ expenses scandal that occurred in the run up to the 2010 General Election. In the UK only MPs can be recalled.

In South Africa a president can be recalled by his party unlike in Zimbabwe in South Africa a President is not voted by the people but is elected by his party. So when he is recalled it does not require a referendum. While in UK a recommended suspension is above the threshold to trigger a recall petition under the Recall of MPs Act. Standing Orders require the Committee on Standards to make a Report to the House recommending an identical suspension in order to trigger the recall.

THE Constitution of Zimbabwe clearly provides for recalls.

The Constitution appropriates to political parties a power to recall its Member in Parliament, who was voted for by people of various and no political party. It might not look reasonable or fair but that is the law and must be respected if it is invoked.

This legislative character, is well captured in section 117 of the Constitution.

In terms of section 129(1) (k), political parties and not the people have an unguided discretion to recall a Member of Parliament mandated by the people, Section 129(1) (k) states as follows: 129 Tenure of seat of Member of Parliament

(1) The seat of a Member of Parliament becomes vacant –

(k) If the Member has ceased to belong to the political party of which he or she was a member when elected to Parliament and the political party concerned, by written notice to the Speaker or the President of Senate, as the case may be, has declared that the member has ceased to belong to it;

It ought to be appreciated that legislative authority is the foundation of our Parliament and its processes. Section 117 (1) is clear that whatever Parliamentary process, office and mechanisms, all such are to further the will of the people. It must therefore be stated that the law recognise the representativeness of the nature of recalling. An MP is recalled by his party on behalf of the people who voted for himThe people confer legislative authority on Parliamentarians through a voting process, in exercise of their right in terms of section 67 of the Constitution. Section 129(1) (k) gives power to a political party outside the

we the people concept to recall a Parliamentarian who was voted for under their party. I respectfully hold the view that the role and place of the people must be indispensable on issues as pertaining to election, functions and expiry of the mandate bestowed by them collectively on a Member of Parliament. That the essential feature of our legislative character is that the people govern through agents, which agents are Parliamentarians. In this thought process, I find section 129(1) (k) to be vindicating the representative nature of our democracy.

Section 67 of the Constitution entails the process upon which the people bestow legislative authority on a would be Member of Parliament, it is through a vote. While section 67 provides for a right to join a political party, and contest under it, such a right demands your continuation to be bound by the political party of your choice.

People join parties if they want to, and they contest under political parties merely by choice. The right to join a political party is an individual right, same goes for contesting under it. That is to say this is a right that is decided upon by one person as an individual.

Professor Madhuku is a member of NCA as a consequence of his own personal decision. His relationship with his party, and how he contests under it, is his own personal affair. This is the reality.

The exercise of the right to vote in terms of section 67 (3) (a) is an individual affair, but the outcome of that process is collective.

In short, the people collectively are the legislative authority.

A Member of Parliament does hold office as a result of his individual relationship with a political party, and its members. Once he gets into the office he is now under his party. This helps parliament with sanctioning errant members.The voting contract is thus between the people and the Member of Parliament and his party.

In Zimbabwe, our voting system though a mixture of various systems, directly lead an electorate to vote directly for a political party, which party then deploys Parliamentarians. For the purpose of voting, we vote for individuals, named individuals and their party. So it is then reasonable to have a party withdraw an MP from office for the reasons perculia to that party.

Successful petitions result in the MP vacating the seat, triggering a by-election.

To date, five petitions have been made under the act, one of these is currently ongoing.

In the circumstances, the recalling clause is rational in our context, it is not a misfit in the constitution.

Electoral results in this nation, provide primary evidence that electoral outcomes do follow political party affiliation. There is a pattern that gives testimony to the fact that political parties of elected Parliamentarians have the people’s authority in some way or the other so as to recall an elected Member.

Like most populist innovations, the practice of recalling officeholders is an attempt to minimize the influence of political parties on representatives. Widely adopted in the United States, the recall was originally designed to ensure that elected officials would act in the interests of their constituencies rather than in the interests of their political parties or according to their own consciences. The actual instrument of recall is usually a letter of resignation signed by the elected representative before assuming office. During the term of office, the letter can be evoked by a quorum of constituents if the representative’s performance fails to meet their expectations; Or in our case the party can recall you especially where you have departed from the party’s ethics.

In Zimbabwe the recall has been used successfully against various types of officials, including councillors, mayors and members of Parliament and even provincial governors.

Although in practice the recall is not used extensively, even in jurisdictions where it is provided for constitutionally.

Some opponents of the recall have claimed that the recall provisions of the Constitution are intended solely to permit the recall of elected officials when they have engaged in criminal or grossly unethical conduct. Recalls are designed as special interventions when elected officials become guilty of serious malfeasance in office or when they engage in illegal actions or indulge in offensively immoral behavior.”

This statement is objectively false. The recall provisions contained in the Constitution were never intended to be limited in such a fashion. The original design of the right of recall is, in fact, intended to permit voters to recall elected officials for virtually any reason so long as the procedural mechanisms of the State

THE TSHABANGU SAGA.

Tshabangu is a democrat who

cannot support the personalisation of an institution. The CCC has been personalised by CHAMISA who then surrounded himself with former students activists whose mind is immature.Tshabangu is a disgruntled man who is in possession of a dangerous weapon. The recalls instigated by him have caused mixed feelings in the Zimbabwean political land scape.

Someone has to instill conscience in Zimpolitics especially the CCC.

CCC are wrong for singing “Mebo” to Chamisa making him rather arrogant, resulting in him taking people for granted. CHAMISA has grown a thicick skin and strong head. I f he is ever allowed to set his foot at state house God forbids our democracy will be down the drain.

The CCC might want to donate Tshabangu to ZANU PF no thanks he is not ours. While he is not ZANU PF we need more Tshabangus in opposition politics. The way CCC people love CHAMISA one is aggrieved to see how he treats his own people and call his abuse,Strategic ambiguity. If people love him as he claims then in all conscience he must show the greatest respect for them by doing the right thing, not riding roughshod over them and calling them “stupid” in the end.

Zimbabwe, especially its Opposition has this characteristic of its majorities supporting wrong decisions or even wrong people when it comes to an issue.

The history of CCC is like dog’s breakfast. It is full with its leaders breaking their own laws.

In 2005 Tsvangirai went against the decision of the party’s governing bodies, the party supporters rallied to his side. They even helped him to beat up Biti and Mangoma. Those who saw some light were branded traitors.

By appointing Chamisa and Mudzuri his deputies Tsvangirai broke the party’s constitution.

Those who pointed this out and asked for conformation were branded ZanuPf.

Chamisa took over the reins in MDC unprocedurally. He was cheered on. In his excitement he wanted to burn Khupe in the house at a funeral and they cheered him on.

Strategic Ambiguity was a failure. Chamisa’s dictatorial tendencies are there for all to see. Tshabangu is not a lone ranger. He is supported by the CCC big wigs who were sidelined by CHAMISA. They are using Tshabangu to get even with CHAMISA. No one in CCC wants to publicly rally behind him but it is known that CCC is in itself imploding.

The Zimbabwean electorate must question it’s conscience.

Zimbabwean people claim to be Christian and to strive for what is right.

Instead of fighting Tshabangu CCC should look at what he raises and ask themselves if he is wrong.

We may blame Tshabangu but a part of him is in us. Only the proportion differs.

The recalls are fully constitutional and are wholly correct.

It is sad that CCC when it’s getting it tough it blames ZANU PF.

Leave ZANU PF alone and deal with your Tshabangu.

