CCC Won’t Share Power With Mnangagwa

-Citizens Coalition for Change Party Declines Power Sharing with Emmerson Mnangagwa

**HARARE, Zimbabwe -** By Farai D Hove | Leaked notes from a crucial October meeting of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party reveal a resolute stance against power-sharing negotiations with incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The party’s communication team has clarified its position, emphasizing that their focus lies in resolving Zimbabwe’s political crisis and paving the way for a free and fair electoral process.

The leaked notes detail a resolution adopted by the CCC’s Citizens National Assembly (CNA) on October 11, 2023, emphasizing the need for multi-stakeholder dialogue facilitated by the Southern African Development Community (SADC). This dialogue, the CCC maintains, aims to address the country’s escalating political and economic turmoil, not to secure power-sharing arrangements.

The party’s statement explicitly refutes any claims of power-sharing intentions, asserting that their proposed dialogue seeks to establish “a shared vision and destiny” for a new Zimbabwe, one that prioritizes the needs of all citizens. The CCC underscores the urgency of SADC’s involvement, particularly in light of the significant impact Zimbabwe’s crisis has had on neighboring countries, notably South Africa.

“The dialogue sought has nothing to do with and does not seek to achieve any power-sharing scheme,” the CCC’s statement firmly declares. This emphatic rejection of power-sharing underscores the party’s determination to address Zimbabwe’s deep-rooted issues through a comprehensive and inclusive approach.

