"Children with disabilities fail to access education"

By A Correspondent- The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef) says an estimated 10% of children with disabilities in Zimbabwe do not have access to education.

Unicef said this in a message to commemorate World Children’s Day.

Monday’s commemorations were held at Malala Primary School in Beitbridge.

“Poverty and disabilities are among the main triggers for children in primary school not to be in school. It is estimated that only 10% of children with disabilities are today in school,” Unicef said.

“Children with disabilities are often deprived of their right to education as schools and teachers are lacking the resources, training and skills to ensure inclusive education.”

Unicef said every child deserves to enjoy the rights to education.

“As the right to education has no borders and that all children, without any discrimination, should be assured of their right to education, including children on the move.”

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe leader, Obert Masaraure, said the Education Act prioritises the provision of education to learners with disabilities.

“However, the infrastructure in most schools is not friendly to the learners, making it difficult for them to access the classroom,” Masaraure said.

He said there was a shortage of specialist teachers for learners with disabilities.

“Learners are also failing to access assistive devices for effective learning. Braille literature, among other critical materials, is either acutely short or completely unavailable in Zimbabwe’s schools.” NewsDay

