Decomposing body discovered. Police appeal for information

By A Correspondent- Police in Mashonaland West province have appealed to the public to identify the decomposing body of a man who hanged himself on a tree in a Hurungwe Game Park.

The body of a male adult was found by two herdmen on Wednesday.

One of the informants, Anyway Muropa (19), spotted the body in Hurungwe’s Nyamakate area in the International Anti-Poaching Foundation concession, where his cattle had strayed.

Muropa later informed local headman Kufainyore Mateke, who made a police report.

ZRP Mashonaland West provincial deputy spokesperson Assistant Inspector Aggary Jaure confirmed the incident.

“We urge people to seek counselling whenever they have challenges,” she said in a telephone interview.

The deceased was clad in a striped golf T-shirt and blue Chino trousers.

An empty black satchel was found near his body, but there were no indicators that could lead to the deceased relatives.

Chief Abel Mbasera Chundu called on the local community to help identify the deceased.

“This matter is urgent. The remains have been taken to Karoi District Hospital,” Chief Chundu said over the phone. NewsDay

