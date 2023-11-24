Dodgy Medicals: Nurse Caught In The Act

Nurse Sentenced for Tampering with Rape Victim’s Medical Report

Magistrate Sam Chitumwa has handed down a 16-month jail sentence or a US$800 fine to Shamiso Mupfudze, a Chivhu General Hospital nurse, for altering a medical examination report of a rape victim.

The court learned that on January 18, 2023, Mupfudze conducted an examination on a 16-year-old alleged rape victim. Her initial findings concluded that the minor had been sexually abused. A medical affidavit with serial number 014863 was completed in the presence of the victim and her sister, confirming these findings.

However, the affidavit was not commissioned on the same day. Subsequently, Mupfudze allegedly tore off the initial affidavit after the victims left and completed another one with serial number 01484. In this new report, she claimed that the examination was inconclusive due to a lack of fresh evidence of abuse.

The deception came to light when the minor and her sister returned two days later to collect the affidavit. They discovered that Mupfudze had changed her initial findings. A complaint was filed, leading to a subsequent examination at Mvuma District Hospital, which revealed healed hymeneal tears.

A third examination at Mbare SGBV Clinic on February 6, 2023, further confirmed the healed hymeneal tears. Mupfudze was subsequently arrested, and Taonga Masaire prosecuted the case.

The sentencing requires Mupfudze to pay the fine of US$800 by December 31, 2023. This alarming incident raises concerns about the integrity of medical reports and the potential impact on justice for victims of sexual assault.- state media

