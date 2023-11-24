Fake Buyer Runs Out Of Luck, Jailed

South African Buyer Convicted for Multi-Million Dollar Tile Fraud-

Mr. Hu Dong, a South African buyer, has been arrested and convicted for defrauding Sunny Yi Feng Tiles Company in Norton of a staggering R2.7 million. The elaborate scheme involved Hu using fake proofs of payment to purchase floor tiles on three separate occasions.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs. Letwin Rwodzi presided over the case, and Hu Dong pleaded guilty to fraud. Despite attempting restitution by repaying the full amount to the tile company, he was fined US$2,000. In a twist of events, Hu’s attempt to order an additional $45,000 worth of floor tiles led to the discovery of his fraudulent activities.

Hu Dong’s modus operandi involved misrepresenting his purchasing capacity and sending fabricated proof of payments. He managed to deliver the tiles to undisclosed locations in South Africa after each transaction. However, the company uncovered the deception when he attempted a fourth transaction, prompting his arrest.

During the arrest, Hu attempted a daring escape by tying sheets from the company’s building to escape through a window.

A security guard thwarted his efforts, leading to a confrontation and subsequent arrest. Harare authorities have handed down a 12-month jail sentence, with an additional 12 months suspended, contingent on Hu avoiding similar offenses in the future.- state media

