Fake Gold Seller Caged In Plumtree

A 24-year-old Lupane man has been remanded in custody for robbery and selling fake gold.

Pardon Moyo, employed at Dala Mine, Mphoengs, pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

He was remanded in custody to Tuesday next week.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on September 3 this year, Moyo lured the complainant, who resides at a homestead in Tjinjika village, by claiming that he was selling gold at R800 per kilogramme.

They went to a secluded place, where there were three other men. Madziwa told the court that as they were carrying out the transaction, Moyo produced a machete and demanded money from the complainant.

The man surrendered R19 500 to him and they disappeared, leaving the complainant with fake gold.

-Southern Eye

