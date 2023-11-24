MILITARY COUP: Mnangagwa Meets G40 Faction

-The Return of G40 Faction: A Political Drama Unfolds in Zimbabwe.

The G40 faction, once ousted in the November 2017 coup, is making headlines with a symbolic return to Zimbabwe. Ms. Mandiitawepi Chimene, former Manicaland Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and a prominent member of the G40 faction, currently residing in self-imposed exile in Mozambique, has announced her intention to come back, claiming she is merely on holiday.

The timing is crucial, as President Emmerson Mnangagwa faces increasing pressure to relinquish power. Reports indicate that Ms. Chimene recently met with President Mnangagwa during the commissioning of the Beira-Machipanda railway line, where she pushed for the meeting through senior Mozambican government officials.

Ms. Chimene, who chose not to return to Zimbabwe after the 2017 coup, cited concerns for her safety based on rumors circulating at the time. In an exclusive interview, she clarified her position, stating, “I wasn’t chased away; I never committed any crime, and I am not fighting anyone.” She explained her decision to go into exile, emphasizing that she was in China during Operation Restore Legacy and, upon hearing alarming reports about the situation at home, opted to change her destination on her way back.

Claiming she is not a refugee, Ms. Chimene expressed her desire to return to Zimbabwe but suggested a two-year timeframe, citing the need for adequate rest. She denied any criminal wrongdoing and highlighted her respect for President Mnangagwa, referring to him as “my father” and commending his hard work.

As Zimbabwe watches the unfolding political drama, the reappearance of G40 figures adds an intriguing layer to the country’s complex political landscape, raising questions about the potential impact on the current administration.

