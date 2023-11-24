Trevor Ncube Renews Chamisa Attack

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s former adviser Trevor Ncube, a local media publisher who owns Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) with the President’s son-in-law Gerald Mlotshwa, has raised new controversy with fresh attacks on main opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa whom he says does not listen to anybody.

Ncube has been consistently lambasting Chamisa calling him all sorts of names, going as far as insinuating he is a tribalist and dictator, but the CCC leader typically does not reply.

Ncube owns AMH, publishers of NewsDay, Zimbabwe Independent, The Standard and online broadcasting platform Heart & Soul.

