Minister Fails to Halt BEAM Fund Theft

Spread the love

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Torerayi Moyo has admitted a failure to curb the widespread abuse of funds allocated under the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM). The initiative, aimed at aiding underprivileged learners, has faced challenges as some schools reportedly have all their students benefiting from the grants.

Addressing the National Association of Primary Heads conference, Minister Moyo acknowledged the mismanagement of BEAM funds and concerns over the late disbursement to deserving students. Despite promises to rectify the situation, critics argue that little action has been taken.

The Minister’s declaration to limit benefits to deserving cases and encourage financial responsibility among parents was met with skepticism. The Mutare golden peacock declaration, a collaborative effort to address funding gaps, faces doubt amid the ongoing controversy.

While acknowledging the success in curbing exam leaks, Dr Moyo’s proposed legislation imposing harsh penalties for leaks drew attention. Critics question the effectiveness of punitive measures and call for a comprehensive strategy to address the root causes of fund abuse in educational programs.

As the 34th NAPH conference concluded under the theme “Rising above challenges: Underfunding in education, a challenge to the school head,” concerns persist over the efficacy of government measures in safeguarding education funds and ensuring equitable distribution to those in need.-state media

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...