Warriors Hopeful In Newcastle’s 4-1 Drubbing Of Chelsea

Warriors’ prospect Michael Nqobile Ndiweni made his debut for Newcastle United in their 4-1 drubbing of Chelsea this Saturday.

The England-born starlet was introduced in the 90 +2 minute mark to mark his first cap in the English Premier League for the senior team.

The youngster was named in the team that hosted Chelsea at St James Park and he was finally rewarded with his first cap later on in the second half, replacing Anthony Gordon.

Ndiweni mainly featured for Newcastle’s Under 21s but trained with the senior team regularly in the past season after displaying exceptional talent.

The teenage striker stole Eddie Howe’s attention after scoring 14 goals in 19 matches for Newcastle’s under-18 squad last term as well as netting in the under-21s’ Papa John’s Trophy.

The forward then penned down a year-long contract extension with the Magpies in June this year.

The promising 19-year-old forward had initially signed his first professional contract at Newcastle United last year after rising through the club’s junior ranks.

Ndiweni, who joined Newcastle in 2016, was born in Throckley, England to Zimbabwean parents and is eligible to play for the Warriors or his country of birth in international football.

Should he decide to play for Zimbabwe, Ndiweni might prove to be the missing link in front of goal for the Warriors.

Ndiweni’s father coaches youth football in Newcastle and his younger brother, Ryan, plays for Newcastle United’s junior ranks.

