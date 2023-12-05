Zim film maker, journalist kills self

Violet Avoid

By A Correspondent- Violet Avoid, a Zimbabwean filmmaker and journalist has killed herself due to depression as a result of a pending divorce and cyber bullying.

Avoid. a mother of 4 young children reportedly drank rat poison a day after celebrating her 33rd birthday.

In October 2023. she went on social media narrating her ordeal after she was ra_ped by unknown men, and she got pregnant.

7 hours before her death, the talented film maker posted the below message and signed it off in Chinese #再见 which means goodbye.

Below was Avoid’s last facebook post before she took her own life.

LITERATURE GURUS , MAY YOU PLEASE HELP ME PROOF READ THIS PASSAGE

We care for our friends, we feel the need to protect them and sometimes they don’t see it . Instead they take things for granted not seeing the danger at play that not only affects them but also the one who is fighting to protect them .

If they say they do not care about dying yet they claim that if they die they will not rest then they contradict themselves . Wouldn’t it be logical to sign out before sinking in the inevitable danger ? Maybe then they would realize that not everything is worth taking for granted ..

#再见

@avybaeb

