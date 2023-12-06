Borehole Drillers Claim Favoritism As Tungwara and Scott Are Paid Upfront

By A Correspondent| Disgruntled borehole drillers across Zimbabwe are raising concerns over alleged favoritism towards certain companies in the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme.

Drillers claim that only two companies, Prevail International and Betterbrands, have received payment from the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) for their work, leaving many others struggling financially.

Prevail International, owned by Tempter Tungwarara, a close ally of President Mnangagwa, and Betterbrands, owned by Scott Sakupwanya, another alleged Mnangagwa supporter, have reportedly been paid millions of dollars for their work on the scheme. Meanwhile, dozens of smaller drilling companies have yet to receive any payment, despite completing their contracted work months ago.

“We are the ones who are actually doing the work, drilling boreholes and providing water to communities,” said one driller who spoke on condition of anonymity. “But we are the ones who are being left unpaid. It seems like the government is only interested in lining the pockets of its friends.”

The Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme was launched in 2018 with the aim of drilling 30,000 boreholes across the country to improve access to clean water in rural communities. However, the scheme has been plagued by delays and allegations of corruption.

In addition to the payment concerns, there are also questions about the transparency and fairness of the tender process for the scheme.

Many drillers believe that the contracts were awarded to Prevail International and Betterbrands without due process.

“We were never given a fair chance to compete for these contracts,” said another driller. “It seems like the whole thing was rigged from the start.”

Zinwa has denied any wrongdoing and claims that all companies involved in the scheme were selected through a fair and transparent process.

However, the lack of transparency and the allegations of favoritism have raised serious doubts about the legitimacy of the scheme.

Meanwhile, in other news, Tagwirei’s Maka Irrigation has won a lucrative contract centre pivot irrigation project.

Maka Irrigation is owned by Kuda Tagwirei, a controversial businessman who has close ties to the government.

Tagwirei has been accused of corruption on numerous occasions, but he has always denied any wrongdoing.

The awarding of the pivot irrigation contract to Maka Irrigation has raised further concerns about the government’s relationship with the private sector. Critics argue that the government is favoring certain companies at the expense of others.

“This is just another example of how the government is using its power to enrich its friends and allies,” said one political analyst. “It is clear that there is no level playing field in Zimbabwe.”

The allegations of favoritism and corruption in the government’s procurement processes are likely to continue to damage public trust in the administration.

It is essential that the government takes steps to address these concerns and ensure that all companies have a fair chance to compete for contracts.

