“I do not celebrate crime”: President Nelson Chamisa

In a defiant stance against the ruling party’s conditions for dialogue, Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), declared that he would not congratulate President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his victory in the August 2023 elections.

This comes as the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) insisted that any discussions with Chamisa hinge on a public acknowledgment of Mnangagwa’s win and a cessation of allegations of electoral fraud.

Chamisa, who has persistently sought a meeting with President Mnangagwa since 2018, responded to a call for congratulations from an X user, Cindy Shoko, with a resolute refusal. “I don’t celebrate crime. I don’t congratulate fraud! I’m not a pretender!!” Chamisa stated, emphasizing his unwavering belief that the elections were rigged.

The CCC leader’s reluctance to extend congratulations follows a longstanding and unsuccessful effort to engage with the ruling party. ZANU PF had set forth conditions for dialogue, requiring Chamisa to publicly recognize Mnangagwa’s victory and refrain from contesting the legitimacy of the electoral process.

