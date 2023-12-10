Bulawayo Citizens Boycott Tshabangu By-Elections

Spread the love

By James Gwati- Poor voter turnout has hit a series of by-elections orchestrated by CCC impostor Sengezo Tshabangu, with Zanu PF successfully clinching three parliamentary seats, further fueling suspicions of collaboration between Tshabangu and the ruling party to weaken the opposition.

The constituencies of Mabvuku-Tafara, Cowdray Park, and Bulawayo South have all fallen into Zanu PF’s hands, a result of the Nelson Chamisa supporters’ widespread boycott of the by-elections.

Tshabangu Friday donated Mabvuku-Tafara seat to Zanu PF’s Pedzai Scott Sakupwanya.

In Cowdray Park, Zanu PF’s Mujeyi Arthur secured victory with 1,765 votes, defeating Tshabangu’s Vusimuzi Chirwa.

The voter turnout was notably low, with less than 4,000 people casting their votes out of over 20,000 registered voters.

Similarly, in the Bulawayo South Constituency, Zanu PF’s Rajeshkumari Modi emerged victorious with 1,608 votes, dealing a blow to Tshabangu’s candidate Sithole James, while the voter turnout remained disappointingly low.

These by-elections were prompted by Tshabangu’s recall of CCC Members of Parliament (MPs), claiming they were no longer party members.

The CCC has expressed concerns that Tshabangu’s actions may be part of a collaboration with the ruling party, aimed at securing a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Such a majority would potentially pave the way for smoother amendments to the Constitution, raising questions about the integrity of the democratic process.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...