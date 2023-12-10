Man hauled to court over assault

By A Correspondent- A 30 year old man from Chasamba Village under Chief Pashu in Binga, Givemore Munsaka, appeared before Hwange Magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Yolanda Kabasa on Tuesday morning, pleading guilty to charges of assault in a case stemming from a family conflict.

According to State papers, the incident unfolded on November 6 when a dispute erupted between Mandlenkosi Ngwenya, the complainant, and Munsaka’s young brother, Last Mumpande, at Chasamba Shopping Centre. The disagreement escalated to the point where Ngwenya bit Last Mumpande on the finger.

Upon hearing about the incident, Last Mumpande reported the matter to his elder brother, Givemore Munsaka. Seeking retribution, Munsaka confronted Ngwenya and unleashed a violent assault. Reports indicate that Munsaka used open fists to strike Ngwenya multiple times across his body and, finally, resorted to using a brick to hit him on his back.

The incident was reported to ZRP Kamativi, leading to ongoing investigations to apprehend Munsaka. During the court proceedings, Hwange Magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Yolanda Kabasa found Munsaka guilty as charged.

As a penalty for his actions, Munsaka has been ordered to pay a fine of USD$50 by December 29. Failure to meet this deadline will result in a two-month imprisonment for the convicted assaulter.

The case underscores the importance of resolving conflicts through peaceful means, highlighting the potential consequences of resorting to violence in personal disputes. Authorities encourage community members to seek mediation and legal avenues to address grievances rather than taking matters into their own hands.

