Part time worker r_apes minor, offers R100 to silence her

By A Correspondent- A Plumtree man, Mthokozisi Ndebele, is facing legal trouble after being accused of raping a Grade Two pupil at a homestead where he was employed for part-time work.

Ndebele was brought before the Plumtree Magistrates Court on Friday, charged with two counts of rape. During the court appearance before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware, Ndebele was not required to enter a plea.

The court remanded Ndebele in custody until December 12, and he was advised to seek bail from the High Court.

According to Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa, the alleged incidents occurred in October. Ndebele had visited a homestead where the young victim resided, seeking part-time employment. He was assigned the task of fetching firewood. However, on his way, he reportedly dragged the girl into the bush, where he sexually assaulted her. To keep her quiet, he allegedly gave her 100 rands.

This modus operandi was repeated on November 16, and this time the victim confided in her grandmother about the offense. Subsequently, a police report was filed, leading to Ndebele’s arrest.

The case has now been brought before the courts, where Ndebele is facing charges of rape. The court process will continue, with Ndebele set to apply for bail at the High Court.

