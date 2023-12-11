Harare Central Prison Refuses To Release Ngarivhume

Spread the love

Harare Central Prison has refused to release TZ president Jacob Ngarivhume despite his earlier on acquittal by justices Kwenda and Maxwell.

They are saying they have no warranty of liberation for him and so they won’t release him. Ngarivhume will spent another night in prison and the officials are insisting they will keep in behind bars for as long as the court hasn’t issued the warranty.

One officer informed our team that this may be for the next two to three days. Scores of family, friends, supporters and journalists have been waiting to welcome Ngarivhume but to no avail.

Not yet freedom for Ngarivhume!

TZ Communications

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...