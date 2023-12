BREAKING- Another CCC member arrested

By A Correspondent- Opposition CCC member Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi has been arrested for malicious damage to property.

This was revealed by Gift Ostallos Siziba in a tweet where he said:

“Hon @KufaMunya has been arrested over Trumped Up Charges of Assault and Malicipus damage to property. This is the continuation of the crack down and closure of democratic space in Zimbabwe.”

