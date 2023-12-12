Dexter Nduna Disqualified From Contesting For Chegutu West By-Elections

Outspoken former Chegutu West Member of Parliament (MP), Dexter Nduna has had his quest for another bite of the cherry as a parliamentarian dashed after Zanu PF disqualified him from contesting a primary election to choose a party representative.

Zanu PF primary elections will be held this Wednesday, December 13, ahead of by-elections in Chegutu West and Zvimba East, as well as Chinhoyi Wards 9, 10 and 12 on February 3, 2024.

Zanu PF Mashonaland West Provincial Chairman, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka on Sunday presided over a potentially explosive meeting at Rukawo Hotel, where tempers flared following the announcement of Nduna’s disqualification.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com on the sidelines of the meeting while mobbed by his supporters, Nduna expressed optimism to reverse the adverse decision reportedly made by the Politburo, the party’s highest authority outside congress.

As a result of Nduna’s jettisoning, aspiring Zanu PF candidates for Chegutu West, whose CVs sailed through vetting include Shaky Timburwa, Brian Chinyama and Timothy Masviba. At the same time, Last Farai Chigavazira pulled out of the race under unclear circumstances.

Meanwhile, Mliswa-Chikoka’s whirlwind Sunday tour took her to Northcot Hall in Mt Hampden, Zvimba East constituency where another by-election is scheduled following the recall of the surprise winner in the August 23 election, Oliver Mutasa of Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC).

Former Zvimba East legislator, Francis Mukwangwarirwa, who narrowly lost the predominantly rural constituency in the just-ended August 23 and 24 harmonised elections, is facing a stiff challenge from three others namely, Gibson Chihaka, Antony Magama Dube and Kudakwashe Decide Mananzva who also wishes to replace the recalled CCC MP.

In Chinhoyi Ward 9, Edward Besu squares off against Job Mavata in a bid to get the right to replace a recalled CCC councillor.

Godfrey Muzhandamuri, Angeline Rupere, West Chinembiri and Elias Mhako battle to win the right to represent the revolutionary party in Chinhoyi Ward 10. The ward seat became vacant following the recall of CCC’s Lovemore Kurwakumire by self-styled interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu.

Zanu PF Youth League officials Ketty Chanetsa, Patrick Nyamayaro, Innocent Simba Chakaodza and Viola Moyo face off in Ward 12, which fell vacant following the recall of former Chinhoyi mayor Dyke Makumbi.

Addressing Zanu PF supporters, Mliswa-Chikoka implored candidates to put aside their differences and rally behind winners of impending primary elections to be held Wednesday.

“It would be prudent to agree on the best candidate and avoid divisive primaries, but just because Zanu PF is a democratic party, where there is more than one aspiring candidate there would be primaries. The main goal is to reclaim seats from CCC which is currently in disarray.

“We must choose candidates who possess the stamina and political clout to win the electorate’s hearts despite their financial standing. The best candidate is not always the one splashing cash…,” said Mliswa-Chikoka.

