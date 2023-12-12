Dexter Nduna shown middle finger

By A Correspondent- Outspoken former Chegutu West Member of Parliament (MP), Dexter Nduna has had his quest for another bite of the cherry as a parliamentarian dashed after Zanu-PF disqualified him from contesting a primary election to choose a party representative.

Zanu-PF primary elections will be held this Wednesday, December 13, ahead of by-elections in Chegutu West and Zvimba East, as well as Chinhoyi Wards 9, 10 and 12 on February 3, 2024.

Zanu-PF Mashonaland West Provincial Chairman, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka on Sunday presided over a potentially explosive meeting at Rukawo Hotel, where tempers flared following the announcement of Nduna’s disqualification.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com on the sidelines of the meeting while mobbed by his supporters, Nduna expressed optimism to reverse the adverse decision reportedly made by the Politburo, the party’s highest authority outside congress.

“I am told that my CV (curriculum vitae) for aspiring MP, so that l go into the primary election, was removed. So l have been told to appeal,” said former lawmaker.

Questioned what could have precipitated the removal of his credentials, Nduna said he was equally in the dark.

“I have not been told. Be that as it may, l am still going to stand,” he vowed.

As a result of Nduna’s jettisoning, aspiring Zanu-PF candidates for Chegutu West, whose CVs sailed through vetting include Shaky Timburwa, Brian Chinyama and Timothy Masviba. At the same time, Last Farai Chigavazira pulled out of the race under unclear circumstances.

Meanwhile, Mliswa-Chikoka’s whirlwind Sunday tour took her to Northcot Hall in Mt Hampden, Zvimba East constituency where another by-election is scheduled following the recall of the surprise winner in the August 23 election, Oliver Mutasa of Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC).

Former Zvimba East legislator, Francis Mukwangwarirwa, who narrowly lost the predominantly rural constituency in the just-ended August 23 and 24 harmonised elections, is facing a stiff challenge from three others namely, Gibson Chihaka, Antony Magama Dube and Kudakwashe Decide Mananzva who also wishes to replace the recalled CCC MP.

In Chinhoyi Ward 9, Edward Besu squares off against Job Mavata in a bid to get the right to replace a recalled CCC councillor.

Godfrey Muzhandamuri, Angeline Rupere, West Chinembiri and Elias Mhako battle to win the right to represent the revolutionary party in Chinhoyi Ward 10. The ward seat became vacant following the recall of CCC’s Lovemore Kurwakumire by self-styled interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu.

Zanu-PF Youth League officials Ketty Chanetsa, Patrick Nyamayaro, Innocent Simba Chakaodza and Viola Moyo face off in Ward 12, which fell vacant following the recall of former Chinhoyi mayor Dyke Makumbi.

Addressing Zanu-PF supporters, Mliswa-Chikoka implored candidates to put aside their differences and rally behind winners of impending primary elections to be held Wednesday.

“It would be prudent to agree on the best candidate and avoid divisive primaries, but just because Zanu-PF is a democratic party, where there is more than one aspiring candidate there would be primaries. The main goal is to reclaim seats from CCC which is currently in disarray.

“We must choose candidates who possess the stamina and political clout to win the electorate’s hearts despite their financial standing. The best candidate is not always the one splashing cash…,” said Mliswa-Chikoka.

The situation has reportedly thrust the opposition party in a dilemma on the way forward as some party members are reportedly mobilising for withdrawal from Parliament in protest over the electoral fisaco.

In an interview with NewsDay, CCC organising secretary Amos Chibaya said the party’s national assembly would meet in the capital to discuss the way forward.

“The citizens national assembly is going to meet tomorrow (today) in the capital. This is where we are going to come up with a decision we are going to take and we are going to call a Press conference after the meeting,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a statement following announcement of the by-election results, CCC national spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said the party took all necessary measures for its party members to participate in the weekend polls.

“The just ended Zanu PF masterminded by-elections gave the full picture of the regime’s brazen determination to undermine democracy, shred the Constitution and deny citizens their inalienable right to vote for representatives of their choice,” he said.

The ill-fated elections are a sham as evidenced by an unprecedented low voter turnout and unusually high number of spoilt ballots both signalling the people’s anger and growing impatience with the regime’s shenanigans.”

Mkwananzi also said the party took all necessary legal steps to ensure the inclusion of its candidates on the ballot in the by-elections.

“It is sad that more than 40 years after independence citizens have to approach the courts to be on the ballot paper and actually be denied that effectively denying citizens the choice to vote for the removed candidates,” he said, adding that CCC would file a formal complaint with the Judicial Service Commission.

In October this year, CCC ordered all its parliamentarians and councillors to temporarily disengage from Parliament and local authority business, pursuant to a resolution of citizens national assembly on the recalls.

