Man drags 2nd wife to court over upkeep

A Harare man has approached the civil courts in Harare demanding that his second wife should pay 50% of their household expenses.

Norman Takawira told Harare magistrate Ayanda Dlamini that his wife Chipo Choga was causing chaos in their polygamous relationship after she claimed maintenance last month which prompted his first wife to plan claiming the same payment.

“We have been living peacefully as I provided for both my wives and four children, but the respondent decided to drag me to court claiming US$60 in maintenance,” Takawira told the court.

“My other wife has also been hinting that she will also approach the courts and claim her own share of maintenance since I am paying (the other wife),” Takawira said.

He told the magistrate that because he had since lost his means of income, his second wife should chip in caring for the family.

“She is the one who is currently employed among the three of us in my family. She earns a good salary which comprises of a US$ component and RTGS (Zimdollar),” he submitted.

Takawira accused the respondent of lying about her income.

“She was not honest about her salary the last time we appeared in court. She can afford to contribute towards the families’ upkeep more than me,” he said.

Takawira pleaded that the US$60 maintenance he was ordered to pay in November be revised downwards.

Choga opposed her husband’s application arguing that he was seeking to avoid paying maintenance.

“I am tired of him because we were in here two weeks ago, but he is already dragging me back to court,” Choga said.

Dlamini dismissed Takawira’s application for the reduction in maintenance.

