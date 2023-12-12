Mnangagwa Claims Credit For Construction Of Heart Stadium

President Mnangagwa has officially commissioned the Heart Stadium in Waterfalls, Harare.

The Head of State commended PHD founder, Prophet Walter Magaya for the state-of-the-art infrastructure.

He said this is testimony of the Second Republic’s mantra, ‘Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo/ Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabanikazi Balo’.

President Mnangagwa, who was impressed with the infrastructure, said the development of infrastructure is not the responsibility of Central Government alone.

ZBC

