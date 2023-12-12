Newly Appointed Attorney General Virginia Mabhiza Fingered in US$1,4 Billion Externalisation Cover-up

By A Correspondent| Unlawful Protection of Criminals Including Walter Magaya and Tendai Biti Raises Concerns of Corruption at Judicial Services Commission

Former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs – now Attorney General – Virginia Mabhiza has been accused of unlawfully withholding of numerous criminal dockets, some of them involving the externalisation of massive sums of money totaling over US$1.4 billion.

The allegations, made public in circulating documents, claim that Mabhiza has been deliberately obstructing the prosecution of several high-profile individuals, including Tendai Biti, a prominent figure in Zimbabwean politics.

The statement further alleges that this practice has been ongoing for a significant period, potentially shielding criminals from facing the consequences of their actions.

The list of dockets being unlawfully kept by Mabhiza is extensive and includes;

“Alex Mahuni and Francis Shutu

case number Harare Central CR 547/07/13 amount US$ 2.3 million.

” James Matiza and Samuel Chiduza

Case number CCC DR 14/12/15 amount US$ 6 million.

“Homeside Investments and Edwards Smith

Case number CCD DR 29/03/18 smuggled 26kgs gold.

” Fidelis Chuma

Case number CCD DR 166/11/20 amount US$361 million.

“Bei Bei Ma and Qingde Jing

Case number CCD DR 47/05/16 amount US$628 million.

” Denley Deana and Ashley Davis

Case number CCD DR 75/10/17 amount US$340 million

“Joseph Ryan Gregory

Case number CCD DR 18/08/17 US$ 330 000.00.

“PHD Ministries

Case number Harare Central 133/01/19 amount US$ 28 million.

“Robin Vela

Case Number CCD 14/12/16. Amount US$ 24 million also externalised a further US$ 16 million

“Tendai Biti

Case number destroyed Inciting Public Violence on 1st August 2018. Also Tendai Biti case of fraud involving US30 million is gathering dust at the Anti Corruption Commission,” reads the document.

The allegations also extend to the Judicial Services Commission, which is accused of purchasing its current Harare offices from Robin Vela, a fugitive with an outstanding criminal case. The property in question was owned by Vela’s company, Kestrel Freight (Private Limited).

Furthermore, the involvement of Tendai Biti’s lawyer, Admire Rubaya, who is facing his own legal troubles, raises concerns about potential collusion and the manipulation of the judicial process.

