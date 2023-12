Police Arrest Disqualified CCC Candidate Kufahakutizwi On Trumped Up Charges

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Former Mabvuku-Tafara legislator Phibion kufahakutizwi is currently held at Harare Central Police and will soon be taken to Rotten Row Magistrates Court on trumped up charges of assault and malicious damage to property.

-More to follow….

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...