SA’s Anti-ZEPs Minister Rushed To Hospital

Spread the love

By James Gwati – South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has been admitted to the Steve Biko Academic Hospital for an undisclosed medical procedure, prompting concerns about his availability in the coming days.

The Department of Home Affairs issued a statement confirming the hospitalization, indicating that the Minister’s absence may extend for an unspecified period. The specifics of Motsoaledi’s condition and his expected stay duration remain undisclosed.

Ministerial spokesperson Thabo Mokgola conveyed the information in a brief statement, revealing that Motsoaledi entered the hospital on Monday, December 11, 2023, for the medical procedure.

Mokgola stated, “The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, has today, December 11 2023, been admitted to the Steve Biko Academic Hospital for a medical procedure. The Minister may be unavailable for a while.”

Motsoaledi, who previously served as the Minister of Health for a decade before assuming his current role, has been a notable figure among Zimbabweans due to his persistent attempts to terminate Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP) and repatriate Zimbabwean nationals.

Despite multiple efforts, Motsoaledi’s endeavours to terminate the ZEP program have faced repeated setbacks, with the courts consistently dismissing his proposals for more merit.

The Minister’s stance on ZEP termination has generated controversy and garnered attention from various stakeholders.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...