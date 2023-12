Service Delivery Is Our Main Goal – Mayor Aleck Tabe

Speaking at the commission of new vehicles, Masvingo City Mayor His Worship Councillor Aleck Tabe stressed the importance of service delivery.

Said the Mayor : “We are confident of delivering quality service to the residents of the ancient city.

We will unpack key objectives for 2024 as we seek to put the city of Masvingo on the global spotlight in terms of service delivery and excellence.”

