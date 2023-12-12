Tshabangu Sneaks Sandra Ndebele Into Bulawayo Council

Spread the love

By James Gwati- Self-imposed CCC interim secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu, has assisted yester-year musician and Zanu PF activist Sandra Ndebele in getting into the Bulawayo City council.

Ndebele was elected Councillor for Ward 20 in Bulawayo during the by-elections caused by Tshabangu and held on 9 December 2023.

The Zanu PF councillor had previously lost to Simbarashe Dube of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) during the general elections in August 2023.

Ndebele received 1,106 votes in the by-election, defeating Dube, who received 782 votes.

Other candidates, Michael Gumede of CCC and Nomagugu Ndlovu of ZAPU received 57 and 11 votes respectively.

These by-elections were held to fill vacant positions after Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-proclaimed interim secretary general of CCC, recalled several CCC officials from Parliament and local governments, claiming that they no longer belonged to the party.

More by-elections are scheduled to take place on 3 February 2024.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...