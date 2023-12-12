Zimbabwe Prisons Unlawfully Detaining Jacob Ngarivhume

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services yesterday failed to release opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume despite the High Court quashing both his conviction and sentence.

According to Transform Zimbabwe, the prison officer at Harare Central prisons told them that a warrant of liberation had not been issued by the High Court hence his continued detention.

Ngarivhume, the leader of Transform Zimbabwe political party, had been serving an effective three years in prison after he was convicted on Friday 28 April 2023 by Harare Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka for incitement as defined in section 187(1)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and sentenced to serve four years in prison. Magistrate Chakanyuka then suspended one year, which meant that the Transform Zimbabwe political party leader, would serve an effective three years in prison.

Ngarivhume’s conviction and sentence came after he was arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police officers on Monday 20 July 2020 and charged with incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry as defined in section 187(1)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act as read with section 37(1)(a)(i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

The opposition political party leader was also charged with incitement to commit public violence as defined in section 187(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act as read with section 36(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

During trial before Magistrate Chakanyuka, prosecutors alleged that Ngarivhume incited people to revolt against President Mnangagwa’s administration during some countrywide anti-government protests called for on 31 July 2020.

In convicting Ngarivhume, Magistrate Chakanyuka ruled that the opposition political party leader tweeted a message that was inciting and reasonably foreseeing the possibility that the public could be incited by that.

But on Monday 11 December 2023, High Court Judges Justice Pisirayi Kwenda and Justice Fatima Maxwell upheld Ngarivhume’s appeal and set aside his conviction and sentence.

Justice Kwenda and Maxwell ruled that Magistrate Chakanyuka had grossly erred and misdirected herself when she convicted and sentenced Ngarivhume to serve jail time.

Ngarivhume becomes the latest person to be exonerated by the High Court after being arrested and put on trial on charges related to freedom of expression and freedom to petition and demonstrate after former Zengeza West legislator Hon. Job Sikhala, award winning and renowned novelist, filmmaker and

cultural activist, Tsitsi Dangarembga, Parere Kanyenzura, the Bishop of Mirirai Jehovha Apostolic Church and some of his church congregants, constitutional lawyer and opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change legislator for Mt Pleasant Advocate Fadzayi Mahere and freelance journalist Hopewell Chin’ono among others.

