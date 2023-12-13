ED Govt Boasts Saying It’s Got Enough Grain to Feed Country for 10 Months

Zimbabwe’s Government Faces Accusations of Concealing Decades of Mismanagement in Food Reserves

In a latest revelation, it has been exposed that the Zimbabwean government’s claim of having enough grain reserves to sustain the nation for the next 10 months is marred by a decade-long history of shambolic food reserves management.

Despite official statements by Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, the reality behind the scenes tells a different story. The government asserts that the Grain Marketing Board currently holds 235,095 tonnes of grain, ensuring 10.2 months of food security. However, critics argue that this proclamation masks a history of inefficiency and neglect.

Sources reveal that the private sector imported a staggering 313,719 tonnes of wheat and maize between April 1 and December 3, casting doubt on the government’s ability to effectively manage and distribute essential food resources. The revelation suggests a stark contrast between the claimed reserves and the actual imports, leaving citizens questioning the transparency and competence of the authorities.

The livestock crisis in Matabeleland, Masvingo, and Midlands provinces further highlights the government’s failure to address the adverse effects of weather conditions. While Minister Muswere outlined measures such as borehole drilling and disease management, reports from affected areas indicate a dire situation with an estimated 5,000 cattle already lost due to shortages of pastures and water.

Moreover, the delayed planting season, with only 95,156 hectares planted as of December 10, 2023, compared to 465,707 hectares in the same period last year, exposes a lack of preparedness and strategic planning. Dr. Muswere’s urging of farmers to plant ultra-early maturity varieties due to the anticipated short cropping season raises concerns about the government’s responsiveness to climate patterns.

As the nation grapples with these revelations, questions arise about the efficacy of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa model, touted as critical for climate-proofing. Dr. Muswere insists that the country has sufficient seed stock, but critics argue that the stark difference in planted hectares reveals a potential crisis in food production.

The government’s plan to finance the agricultural sector with support from both public and private entities, including banks, further raises skepticism about the transparency and accountability in managing critical resources. Zimbabweans are left questioning the validity of the government’s assurances and demanding immediate action to address the apparent mismanagement that threatens the nation’s food security.

