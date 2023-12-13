Former Mabvuku Legislator Kufa Out On Free Bail

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) former Mabvuku-Tafara MP Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi has been released on free bail by Harare magistrate Esther Chichera.

Kufahakutizwi is facing malicious damage to property charges after he allegedly smashed the windows of a vehicle belonging to Pastors 4ED affiliate which was being used by Zanu PF supporters who were campaigning for his opponent, Pedzai ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya in the build-up to Saturday’s by-elections.

Sakupwanya was later appointed the new Member of Parliament uncontested after Kufahakutizwi was removed from the ballot by the High Court for having filed nomination papers under CCC which had recalled him.

Kufahakutizwi is also facing assault charges.

Prosecutors allege he assaulted a Mabvuku man for having confronted him and other mourners at a funeral, for stepping on his lawn.

In the first count, the complainant is Patrick Chiremba aged 45.

According to the State, on 21 November 2023, Chiremba authorised one Douglas Matadi the National Administration Officer for Pastors in Action 4ED to use his Toyota Hiace registration number ADC 9140 to campaign for the 9 December 2023 By-elections ZANU PF National Assembly candidate for Mabvuku Tafara Constituency, Pedzai Sakupwanya.

“On the same date at around 1300 hours, while the complainant and his colleagues were parked at Kamunhu Shopping Centre, Mabvuku, the accused and his accomplices who are still at large approached the complainant while aboard a yellow and black Toyota Baby Quantum and block the complainant’s vehicle.

“Unknown four male adults disembarked from the accused’s vehicle and force opened the complainant’s vehicle doors and demanded to see one Morgan Mupfurutsa.”

Court papers further read, “The accused who was seated at the back of the Toyota Hiace, instructed his accomplices to destroy the complainant’s vehicle uttering in vernacular language that “aya mapastors for ED ngavazive zvevhangeri chete, pwanyai mota iyoyo”, loosely translated to say pastors4ED should stick to preaching not politics, destroy their car.”

In the assault allegation, the complainant is Michael Nyasulu a male adult aged 35 years residing at house number 72 Shashe Crescent New Mabvuku Harare.

According to the state, on the 18th of November 2023 at around 1400 hours at number 59 Shashe Crescent New Mabvuku Harare, there was a funeral opposite where the complainant resides.

There was a huge crowd of mourners who had gathered to attend the funeral and some mourners seated in the garden destroyed it.

