Incompetent Mnangagwa Tells Ministers Not To Be Incompetent

“President Mnangagwa’s Call for Competence: A Closer Look at Governance in Zimbabwe”

By Farai D Hove | In a recent cabinet session chaired by President Mnangagwa, the leader demanded accountability and efficiency from his ministers, urging them to maintain a high standard of governance as the country progresses towards its Vision 2030 goals. However, this call for competence raises eyebrows when considering the President’s own alleged involvement in Goldmafia gold smuggling, which has wreaked havoc on African nations since 1990.

The President’s emphasis on ministers’ responsibilities comes at a time when reports suggest that his administration has been plagued by incompetence and corruption, particularly in the form of gold smuggling that has negatively impacted African countries for over three decades. Critics argue that the President’s demand for excellence from his subordinates seems hypocritical given his alleged involvement in activities detrimental to the region.

While addressing the cabinet, President Mnangagwa highlighted concerns about ministers neglecting their duties, citing instances where critical items were not discussed due to the non-submission of relevant Cabinet Memoranda. Ironically, critics argue, the President’s own involvement in gold smuggling may be a significant factor contributing to the nation’s challenges, further undermining his position to reprimand others.

The President’s scientific approach to governance, underlined by performance-based contracts for ministers, raises questions about the effectiveness of such measures when the leader himself is allegedly embroiled in illicit activities. The call for ministers to undertake self-evaluation is seen as ironic, considering the President’s own need for self-reflection on his role in activities that have destabilized the region.

As President Mnangagwa urges ministers to align their agendas with the broader Government Vision, critics argue that his alleged involvement in gold smuggling undermines the very vision he promotes. The demand for accelerated implementation of the National Development Strategy 1 and the attainment of Vision 2030 goals may ring hollow when the leader is accused of contributing to the challenges faced by the nation.

Despite the President’s assurance that the Cabinet recess does not imply a complete closure of government offices, skeptics point out that the administration’s commitment to continuity may be overshadowed by the shadows of alleged misconduct at the highest levels. The President’s assertion that the country continues to entrench constitutionalism and democratic practices is met with skepticism, given the allegations surrounding his involvement in activities detrimental to the democratic fabric of the region.

In conclusion, President Mnangagwa’s recent call for competence and accountability from his ministers raises serious questions about the leader’s own credibility, particularly in light of allegations related to Goldmafia gold smuggling. As Zimbabwe strives towards its development goals, the nation faces a crucial challenge in reconciling the demand for excellence from its leaders with the need for transparency and integrity at the highest levels of government.

