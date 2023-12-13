Super Eagles Walk Tall

Spread the love

It promises to be a sleepless night in Nigeria after the West African country dominated the CAF 2023 Awards held in Marrakech, Morocco this Monday.

A new name in Victor Osimhen helped Nigerians taste Men’s Player of the year glory, whilst Asisat Oshoala extended her record on the female’s end.

Osimhen wrote a piece in history after breaking a two-decade-plus jinx by winning the 2023 African Footballer of the Year award in Morocco this Monday.

The 24-year-old striker, who guided Napoli to their first title in 33-years, also delivered an exorcism for his country by bringing an end to a 24-year-old spell which has seen no Nigerian player bagging Africa’s premium football award.

Nwankwo Kanu was Nigeria’s last recipient of the award in the year that Osimhen was born, but the Napoli star beat his age-mate-record to become the sixth Nigerian to win the award.

The 24-year-old who finished eight in the Balon d Or is the highest African goal scorer in Serie A and currently holds the record for the most goals scored by an African in a single season.

Osimhen beat 25-year-old Achraf Hakimi and two-time winner Mohamed Salah to the award following a sumptuous 2022-23 season with the Serie-A side.

It was certainly a night to remember in Nigeria as lethal striker Oshoala received the 2023 Women’s Player of the Year for a record sixth time.

The West Africans were not done yet as Chiamaka Nnadozie was named the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year whilst their ladies team was also named the 2023 Women’s National Team of the Year, as the West African nation were the biggest winners of the day.

Meanwhile, South African international, Percy Tau was crowned the 2023 Men’s Interclub Player of the Year after a brilliant season with Egyptian giants Al Ahly, while his club was named the 2023 Men’s Club of the Year.

It was a good day in the office for South Africans as Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was named the 2023 Women’s Coach of the Year, whilst South African outfit Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned the 2023 Women’s Club of the Year.

Senegalese international, Lamine Camara also walked out with smiles after winning the 2023 Men’s Young Player of the Year award.

The host nation also ensured they won’t be left with nothing as Morocco were named the National Team of the Year for their exploits at thr World Cup in Qatar, whilet their coach Walid Regragui was honored as the 2023 Men’s Coach of the Year.

Their goal minder, Yassine Bounou got the Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year for 2023 award.

CAF’S BEST XI FOR THE YEAR 2023

Andre Onana 🇨🇲, Achraf Hakimi 🇲🇦, Chancel Mbemba 🇨🇩, Kalidou Koulibaly 🇸🇳, Zambou Anguissa 🇨🇲, Thomas Partey 🇬🇭, Mohammed Kudus 🇬🇭, Sofyan Amrabat 🇲🇦, Mo Salah 🇪🇬, Victor Osimhen 🇳🇬, Sadio Mane 🇸🇳.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...