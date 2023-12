Top Award For Nakamba

Luton Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been honoured with a top award from the Luton Town Council in England.

The Zimbabwe international received the Mayor’s Unsung Black Hero Award, which recognises those of colour that seek to make the lives of others, easier, happier and more fulfilled.

He was presented with the gong by former Mayor of Luton Maria Lovell.

