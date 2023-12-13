UEFA Champions League :Slots Left

Spread the love

Only two spots are left after fourteen teams qualified for the UEFA Champions League R16.

The competition entered matchday six on Tuesday and the group stage games will be concluded on Wednesday.

Qualified teams for UEFA Champions League R16.

Arsenal*

Atlético Madrid

Barcelona

Bayern Munich*

Borussia Dortmund

Copenhagen

Inter

Lazio

Manchester City*

Napoli

PSV Eindhoven

RB Leipzig

Real Madrid*

Real Sociedad*

*Group winners

In Group F, either Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United or AC Milan will join Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

Group H will be decided with Porto or Shakhtar Donetsk advancing alongside Barcelona.

The Portuguese will qualify if they avoid defeat; the Ukrainians must win at the Estádio do Dragão.

Third place teams going to Europa League

Confirmed in third place and Europa League knockout round play-offs: Benfica, Braga, Feyenoord, Galatasaray, Lens, Young Boys

Teams that will finish fourth are Antwerp, Celtic, Crvena zvezda, Manchester United, Salzburg, Sevilla, Union Berlin..

Soccer 24 News

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...