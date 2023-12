Councillor Bribes Voters With Contaminated Water.

This is Hoped Shops, Ruvimbo, in Chinhoyi, which has been hit by a water shortage that’s affecting the whole Chinhoyi area.

The ZANU PF council contestant for the area was at this time buying voters with contaminated water. Mr Edson Besu, later won the bi election, amid violence.

People voted for him because of the water, a witness tells ZimEye.

