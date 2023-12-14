Crisis In Zim : CCC Piles Pressure On Mnangagwa

That Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa is illegitimate cannot be disputed, according to the Citizens Coalition for Change.

Addressing the media in Harare on Wednesday, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi described as worrisome the blatant violation of human rights by Mr Mnangagwa’s administration.

“We want a permanent political solution to the deepening crisis in Zimbabwe.

The economy is falling apart and the regime has failed to avert the impending catastrophe,” said Mkwananzi.

