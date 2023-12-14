De-Mob Season is Over, CCC Threatens?

Hatcliffe legislator Agency Gumbo Issues Stark Warning

By A Correspondent| In a decisive and resolute tweet shared on X, Hatcliffe legislator and legal counsel to the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Agency Gumbo, declared an end to what he termed the “De-Mob Season.”

This proclamation came in the wake of a CCC National Consultative meeting convened to strategize on the way forward in response to the tumultuous political developments affecting the Nelson Chamisa-led faction due to recalls.

“Political parties are established to gain political power, not relinquish it! Our pursuit of legitimacy and democracy in this nation is intensifying, and this struggle extends beyond the confines of Parliament or Council. It is deeply rooted within the masses. The De-Mob season is officially over!” Gumbo’s tweet emphatically declared.

The CCC now faces extensive deliberations on the most prudent course of action in the face of ongoing challenges orchestrated by Tshabangu, who, with the support of the judiciary, continues to disrupt Chamisa’s party.

While some advocate for the CCC’s withdrawal from parliament and local authorities as a protest against state interference, an equal number argue against such a move, emphasizing the importance of persisting to represent the electorate who chose the movement.

The internal debate underscores the complexity of the decisions ahead for the CCC in navigating the political landscape.

