FULL TEXT- Presidential spokesperson threatens Pashor Sibanda

Spread the love

SITUATING PASHOR SIBANDA: PASHOR is not important as a person; if anything, he is a mere deviant boy who is yet to secure any form of employment in his life.

PASHOR is important as an incarnation of Triple C’s desperate rethink, buttressed by resolutions of what is termed the Southern AfricaHuman Rights Defenders’ Network which held its “summit” in Namibia from 22 to 24 November, 2023.

At that meeting – which the State covered – there was a decision to change tact towards more confrontational politics, with Triple C getting direct funding, as happened to MDC during Tsvangirai days, and to Hichilema’s UPND before the Lungu defeat.

More important, a decision was taken to found a more youthful and militant leadership for the opposition, with four names suggested as foremost. I shall have occasion to reveal them. A follow-up meeting was scheduled for 5th December, in Lusaka, Zambia.

Again, I will apprise at an appropriate time. Essentially this Western outfit is a Third Force in the making, which is why Chamisa is very worried.

It threatens to supersede him, forcing him to go suicidal through dull brawn actors like Pashor and Mkwananzi.

Of course these boys of brawn will soon learn – like the proverbial burnt child – to dread fire!!!! Ndapedza; vanzwa vatonzwa!!!!!!

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...