“God is pleased with ED win”: Wutaunashe

By A Correspondent- Zimbabwe Indigenous International Council of Churches (ZIICC) Chairman Andrew Wutaunashe has said God is pleased President Emmerson Mnangagwa won August’s elections.

Wutaunashe, who founded and leads the Family of God (FOG) church, was speaking at Wednesday’s National Day of Prayer held at State House in Harare.

He is one of a number, especially apostolic sect leaders who openly aligned and allied with Zanu PF ahead of the contested General Elections which he said in his speech were free and fair.

“The church is thankful that God gave us free, fair, and transparent elections and we thank God that the work he started through you and the Second Republic can now continue,” said Wutaunashe.

“It has pleased God that you continue leading the nation. We continue to pray for you that you are given health and life and you are guided as you lead the nation.”

Zimbabwe’s elections were marred by anomalies that included delays in availing voting material in perceived opposition strongholds, voter intimidation, unfair access to publicly owned media, and bans on over a hundred Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rallies in the run-up.

Election Observer Missions (EOMs), including the SADC, European Union, and The Commonwealth condemned how the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) managed the poll.

Mnangagwa showered praises on the church in a speech inundated with Bible verses and calls for an end to targeted restrictions which he said were affecting development.

“We must continue defining and controlling our destiny. This is despite the clandestine machinations of those who have sought to hinder our progress and development, including the illegal sanctions designed to cripple our economy,” said Mnangagwa.

“I commend the resilience and hard work of our people, the private sector and other stakeholders. Our nation is a testimony that in every circumstance when facing plenty or lack, abundance or need, we can do all things through Jesus Christ who gives us strength, Philippians 4 vs 12-13.

“Both our rural and urban communities must be urged to work harder in their respective areas for increased production and productivity. According to Psalms 90 vs 17, the Lord our God will establish the work of our hands.”

