I Know The Pain, Mliswa Speaks On Ngarivhume Release After 8 Months In Jail

By A Correspondent| In a series of tweets, former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa expressed his concerns over the recent release of Jacob Ngarivhume, who spent six months in detention.

Mliswa described Ngarivhume’s release as the latest example of what he perceives as “unbelievable levels of persecution” in the country.

Mliswa, drawing on his own experiences, revealed that he had been arrested over 70 times.

He empathized with the pain that such ordeals bring, acknowledging that, over time, individuals can become desensitized to the point where they “don’t care what happens next,” leaving their fate in the hands of a higher power. He emphasized the need for individuals to possess a strong character to withstand such pressures, acknowledging that not everyone may be as resilient.

The former legislator appealed for professionalism among law enforcement officers and authorities, urging them not to become pawns in what he described as “painful political games.” Mliswa warned that the consequences of such actions can linger even after retirement, emphasizing the long-lasting impact on individuals’ lives.

Turning his attention to Jacob Ngarivhume, Mliswa expressed deep respect, hailing him and Job Sikhala as “true warriors” in the face of adversity. He commended their commitment to standing up for their beliefs and labeled them as true leaders who prioritize the well-being of the country over political affiliations.

Mliswa concluded his series of tweets by emphasizing the importance of prioritizing the interests of the nation over political allegiances. He welcomed Jacob Ngarivhume back, acknowledging his resilience and commitment to the greater good.

