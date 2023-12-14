Incompetent Mnangagwa Demands Results From Own Ministers

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has challenged cabinet ministers to spearhead the industrialisation and modernisation of the country’s economy by accelerating the implementation of the National Development Strategy One.

The need for ministers to accelerate the implementation of NDS1 to grow the economy and transform livelihoods took centre stage during the last cabinet meeting of the year in Harare this Tuesday.

Addressing cabinet ministers at State House, President Mnangagwa said cabinet adjournment does not mean the close of government business.

“While much work lies ahead, we must continuously do more in our quest to modernise, industrialise and grow our economy while improving the quality of life of our people.

The growth of the economy notwithstanding all ministries must work harder for the achievement of impactful results in our various programmes and projects, as such cabinet must now accelerate the implementation of National Development Strategy 1 so that our national vision 2030 of “an empowered and prosperous upper middle-income society” is attained much earlier. Your work is therefore cut off for you. Cabinet recess does not mean we close our offices completely, government business must not be disrupted and your availability to attend to issues remain integral,” he said.

The head of state highlighted that a raft of measures is being put in place to cushion citizens against the adverse effects of climate change.

He added, “Meanwhile, I want to assure the nation that the government is closely monitoring the weather with signs increasingly confirming the EL Nino prediction of a normal to below normal rainfall season. The government is putting in place the necessary measures to mitigate the adverse effects of the undesirable weather phenomenon. I also wish to point out that the overriding principle of the Cabinet system is collective responsibility which ties in well with the whole of government, whole of society approach and our endeavor to leave no one and no place behind.”

President Mnangagwa noted that expectations are high for the government to deliver in the coming year.

“In 2023, it was displeasing that some items were not discussed due to non-submission of the relevant Cabinet Memoranda, this was, despite having been proposed for consideration by Ministers. Such oversights or dereliction of duty should not be repeated in the coming year.”

“Another critical area of concern is the increasing tendency by some Ministers to table substantive matters under “Any Other

Business”.

This practice must stop. Equally, the late submission of Cabinet Memoranda is retrogressive to constructive debate and good administration, transparency, collective responsibility, and accountability,” he said.

Zimbabwe has scored major milestones in wheat and tobacco production this year, while the El Nino-induced lean season has seen the government advocating for short-season varieties and expansive growing of traditional grains.

https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/?p=18234

