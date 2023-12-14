Professor Ncube Sparks Controversy As Intra-Party Turmoil Grips CCC

By A Correspondent| The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Zimbabwe’s prominent opposition party, is currently embroiled in internal strife following a controversial tweet by Professor Welshman Ncube, a former Vice President of the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDCA) and key figure within the party.

Yesterday, Professor Ncube responded to a question on whether he is in the leadership of CCC with an answer that has sparked controversy within the movement.

“As of 22 Jan 2022, I was VP of MDCA, which on that date by resolution of its National Council resolved to reconstitute itself as CCC and participate in the March 2022 by-elections under that name. At that meeting, the National Council didn’t resolve to dissolve itself.”

This tweet has ignited a firestorm of confusion and accusations within the party, with some members alleging that Professor Ncube is bitter about the restructuring and is allegedly behind Sengezo Tshabangu’s mission to recall legislators and councillors elected on a CCC ticket.

Tshabangu’s actions have reportedly played into the hands of the ruling party, Zanu PF.

The internal conflict centers on the interpretation of the National Council’s resolutions and the direction the party should take in light of the upcoming by-elections.

While some party members argue that the National Council’s decision did not include a dissolution clause, others believe that a restructuring of this magnitude inherently implies a dissolution of the MDCA.

Sengezo Tshabangu, who has been actively involved in recalling legislators and councillors, has become a divisive figure within the CCC, with some accusing him of being a Zanu PF puppet.

The confusion surrounding the party’s internal dynamics has led to concerns among supporters and stakeholders about the unity and effectiveness of the CCC as they seek to remain a force post the Tshabangu skirmishes.

