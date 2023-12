Sakupwanya Causes Arrest Of Chamisa Aide

By A Correspondent

Recalled CCC MP for Mabvuku-Tafara, Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a Harare man.

Police also accused Kufahakutizwi of destroying property.

According to political observers, controversial businessman Scott Sakupwanya, who was recently imposed by ZEC as the Member of Parliament for Mabvuku-Tafara, caused the arrest of Kufahakutizwi.

Vanga vari mumiriri weMabvuku-Tafara muparamende vakarambidzwa kukwikwidza musarudzo dzema by-election achangobva kuitwa vari nhengo yeCCC, VaMunyaradzi Febion Kufahakutizwi, vanonzi vasungwa vachipomerwa mhosva yekurova munhu uye kuparadza midziyo.

Pari zvino vanonzi vari paHarare Central Police Station vachimirira kuenda kudare redzimhosva nhasi.

