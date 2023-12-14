Sikhala challenges state over witnesses

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Job Sikhala says he was never in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza, on the day violence broke out at the funeral of slain opposition party activist, Moreblessing Ali.

Sikhala, who has been in remand prison since June 2022, is being charged with inciting public violence to avenge Ali‘s murder.

He is being jointly charged with former CCC legislator Godfrey Sithole. They both appeared before Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Mhiti for trial continuation yesterday.

Sikhala and Sithole are being represented by Harrison Nkomo, Jeremiah Bhamu and Oliver Marwa.

Sikhala challenged the State to bring witnesses who saw him driving to Nyatsime area on the day in question.

He denied instructing any member of the public to cause violence.

Sikhala said he had no idea of the identity of the owners of the vehicles which are alleged to have ferried people to Nyatsime to commit violence.

The court heard that State witnesses are failing to prove how Sikhala was linked to alleged videos in which he is said to have incited public violence.

Sikhala questioned why the State was failing to produce the WhatsApp number which posted the videos in question.

He said State witnesses were giving different versions on the length of the videos.

The duo is being accused of inciting public violence by posting videos encouraging party supporters to avenge Ali’s death.

According to the State, they hired lorries to ferry people to Nyatsime to commit violence.

Ali’s dismembered body was found stashed in a disused well at a plot owned by the mother of her murderer, Pius Mukandi alias Jamba who was recently convicted at the High Court.

The matter was postponed to December 19 for trial continuation.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...