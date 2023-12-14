Tshisekedi Targets Victory

Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) and incumbent DRC President Dr Felix Tshisekedi this Tuesday met with with supporters in Bonzola, Mbuji-Mayi, as he looks to garner support ahead of the December 20 elections.

In his address, he spoke to issues of addressing insecurity in the country particularly in the ravaged Eastern DRC, empowerment along with access to basic services for all people.

Over 20 people are vying in the Presidential poll along with 500 National Assembly seats for the 26 province nation.-ZBC News

